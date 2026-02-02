Our Kids Soup Sunday happening this weekend at Nissan Stadium!

Our Kids Soup Sunday has been a Nashville tradition for over 30 years.

The event features dozens of Nashville restaurants preparing their best soups for over 1,000 patrons and vying for 3 awards:

People’s Choice

Judges’ Choice

Rotating Award

Soup Sunday takes place every February at Nissan Stadium Club Level West from 11:00 a.m.-2 p.m. The event features celebrity and chef judges, balloon artists, face painters, magicians, caricaturists and more!

In its 30+ years, the event has raised roughly $2 million for Our Kids, with all proceeds supporting our mission to provide medical evaluations and crisis counseling for children and families struggling with child sexual abuse.

Our Kids Soup Sunday will be

Sunday, Feb 8 from 11 am to 2 pm

Get Tickets here

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/our-kids-soup-sunday-2026-tickets-1977413181055?aff=oddtdtcreator