Our Kids Soup Sunday is this weekend! We get an award-winning soup recipe with the Steaming Goat food truck!

Our Kids Soup Sunday has been a Nashville tradition for over 30 years.

The event features dozens of Nashville restaurants preparing their best soups for 1,000 patrons and vying for 3 awards:

People’s Choice

Judges’ Choice

New award this year – Best Sandwich-Inspired Soup

Soup Sunday takes place every February at Nissan Stadium Club Level West from 11:00 a.m.-2 p.m. The event features celebrity and chef judges, balloon artists, face painters, magicians, caricaturists and more!

We get the recipe from Jeff Romstedt with the Steaming Goat Food Truck

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 pounds beef (flank steak, chuck, or round)

2.5 quarts beef broth

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

4 oz puréed chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

1 green bell pepper, seeded and sliced into strips

1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced into strips

1 small onion, sliced

6 cloves garlic, chopped

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon white vinegar

Cooking Instructions: A Step-by-Step Journey

Step 1: Brown the Beef

Start by heating one tablespoon of vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add your beef, allowing it to sear for approximately 4 minutes on each side, until it develops a beautiful brown crust. This step is essential for locking in those rich flavors!

Step 2: Combine Ingredients

Once browned, transfer the steak to a slow cooker. Pour in 2 pints of beef broth alongside the diced and crushed tomatoes. The vibrant colors will be the first hint of the goodness to come. Next, introduce the puréed chipotle peppers (for that smoky kick!), bell peppers, onion, garlic, cumin, cilantro, olive oil, and vinegar. Stir everything together to create a harmonious blend of ingredients.

Step 3: Slow Cook Magic

Cover the slow cooker and let it work its magic. You can choose to cook on Low for up to 10 hours or on High for 4 hours. If you don't have a slow cooker, no worries! Place all the ingredients in a roasting pan, cover it tightly with foil, and bake at 300°F for 4-5 hours until the meat is fork-tender.

Step 4: Shred the Beef

Once your house is enveloped in mouthwatering aromas, it is time for the next step. Use two forks to shred the beef directly within the slow cooker, allowing the meat to soak up all the flavorful juices.

Turning It Into Soup

With the beef now shredded, it’s time to transform this concoction into a tantalizing soup.

Transfer all slow-cooked ingredients to a stock pot. Add the remaining 2 quarts of beef broth and bring it to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat and let it simmer for at least 20 minutes, allowing those flavors to deepen.

Customize Your Bowl

Here’s where your creative culinary side can shine! Adjust the flavors to your preferences—add more vinegar for a tangy punch, additional broth for a lighter soup, or increase the heat with more jalapeños or chipotle peppers. The possibilities are endless, making each pot of Sopa de Ropa a unique expression of taste.

The Perfect Garnish

Just before serving, garnish with fresh cilantro or a dollop of sour cream for added richness. For an extra indulgence, serve this delightful soup over a bed of fluffy rice.

A Note on Leftovers

While Sopa de Ropa is undoubtedly a hit at the dinner table, this soup truly shines the next day! Its flavors develop and intensify, making it an ideal candidate for leftovers. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator and enjoy the warm embrace of Sopa de Ropa all over again.