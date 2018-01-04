Over Come Fear & Embrace the Unknown

Meera will be signing copies of her new book “My Friend Fear” on Thursday, January 4 at 6:30pm at Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215. On January 12 from 5pm-7pm there will be a Happy Hour book signing and a sing-a-long with musician Emily Arrow at HER Bookshop, 1043 West Eastland Ave. in Nashville. “My Friend Fear” is available wherever books are sold. For more information, go to www.meeralee.com.