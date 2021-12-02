Chef R.J. Cooper from Saint Stephen restaurant made Oyster Bacon Cornbread Stuffing. For more information about the restaurant visit https://www.saintstephennash.com/ or stop by 1300 3rd Ave N. Nashville, TN 37208.

Oyster-Bacon-Cornbread Stuffing

1 large loaf of cornbread, cut into 1 inch cubes (yield about 10c)

1/2 lb applewood smoked bacon, cut into lardons

6 ea shallots, thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

4 ribs celery, thinly sliced

1/4 c bourbon

3 tbl unsalted butter, melted + 2 tbl to grease the pan

1# shucked murder point oysters

1 c chicken stock

1/3 c chopped Italian parsley

2 tbl fresh thyme

2 tbl sage julienne

Zest of 1 lemon

1 egg beaten

Salt & Black pepper to taste

Spread the cubed cornbread on asheet pan and dry out in the oven at 250º F for 45 minutes to an hour,

making sure that the bread is dry and not browned. (This can be done a day ahead, as long as the bread

is stored in an airtight container once it’s cooled.)

In a sauté pan, render the bacon over a medium-low heat. Once the bacon has released some of its fat,

add in the shallot and garlic and celery to soften. Once the vegetables are soft and the bacon is crisp

(about 10 minutes), deglaze the pan with the bourbon and stir in the butter. Set aside before the butter

separates.

In a bowl, combine the cooled cornbread, bacon mixture, oysters, herbs and lemon zest. Slowly fold in

the chicken stock and the oyster liquid, making sure that the cornbread is moist, not wet. (It is ok to have

liquid left over.) Fold in the egg and a generous pinch of salt and pepper.

Evenly spread the mixture in a greased pan and bake at 375 ºF for 25-30 minutes, or until the mixture is

dry to the touch and browned around the edges. Let it stand for about 10 minutes before serving.