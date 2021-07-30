Pack These Foods for the Perfect Picnic

Registered dietitian Mia Syn gave ideas for picnic-friendly foods, including Hydrating Energy Bites, Cobb Salad in a Jar with Blue Cheese Dressing and Frozen Yogurt Tubes. For more of Mia’s healthy recipes and tips, visit https://nutritionbymia.com and follow Mia Syn @nutritionbymia on Instagram.

HYDRATING ENERGY BITES

Serves: 8

Prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

8 grapes

1/3 cup walnuts

1/3 cup almonds

1/2 cup dates, pitted

1/3 cup hemp hearts

Directions:

1. Add almonds and walnuts to a food processor and process until you achieve a fine flour.

2. Add dates and 1 tablespoon of water to the food processor and process until the mixture becomes slightly sticky.

3. Scoop 1-2 tablespoons of batter and pack it around each grape. Roll in hemp hearts. Store in refrigerator for up to 3 days.

COBB SALAD IN A JAR with BUTTERMILK BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

Serves: 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

Salad:

1 cup farro, cooked

6 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 pint of cherry tomatoes, halved

3 mini cucumbers, sliced

6 cups baby spinach

1 8 oz. package of sharp Cheddar cheese, sliced

Blue Cheese Dressing:

1 cup plain low fat Greek yogurt

1/2 cup plain low fat cottage cheese

1/3 cup avocado oil mayonnaise

1/3 cup buttermilk

1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp chives

Directions:

1. Add all dressing ingredients except blue cheese and chives to a food processor and process until smooth. Gently fold in crumbled blue cheese and chives by hand.

2. Cook bacon according to package instructions, crumble into bits and set aside.

3. In a large mason jar, layer dressing, farro, bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, spinach and cheese. Place a lid over the top.

4. Shake it up before serving.

FROZEN YOGURT TUBES

Serves: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Wait time: 3-4 hours

Ingredients:

1 cup plain yogurt

1 1/2 cup mashed fruit of choice (blueberries, raspberries, mango, etc.)

1/4 cup milk

Directions:

1. Whisk together all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and transfer to resealable pouches. Freeze until firm.

