Packing Tips for a Last Minute Vacation

Stylists and Effortless Style bloggers Katie Rushton and Katey Preston gave tips on how to get the most out of packing for last minute vacations. For more style tips, or information on working with a personal stylist, visit https://effortlesstyle.com/.
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 13:19:05-04
Stylists and Effortless Style bloggers Katie Rushton and Katey Preston gave tips on how to get the most out of packing for last minute vacations. For more style tips, or information on working with a personal stylist, visit https://effortlesstyle.com/.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.