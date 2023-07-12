Watch Now
Paddywax Candle Bar

We visit the candle shop
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 12:48:08-04

Come pour your own custom candle at Paddywax Candle Bar. Select your favorite Paddywax vessel and a fragrance that speaks to you. They are now pouring at their Nashville locations in Berry Hill and The Gulch. For more information visit https://thecandlebar.co/ and follow @paddywaxcandlebar on all major platforms.

