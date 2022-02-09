Watch
Painting with Your Sweetheart on Valentine's Day

We learn about a fun experience you can have with your sweetheart
Posted at 12:00 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 13:00:38-05

Painting with a Twist franchise owner Teresa Johnson and artist Liz Martinez showed how they create a unique and fun Valentine’s Day experience for couples, friends and families. Go to https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/nashville-charlotte-ave/ or call (615) 982-8320 to book a paint party or for more information. Painting with a Twist is located at 4009 Charlotte Ave. Nashville, TN 37209.

