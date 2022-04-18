Pancake Tacos from Chef's Market

Jim Hagy from Chef's Market made Pancake Tacos. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Pancake Tacos with Whipped Ricotta and Berry Berry Salad

8 servings

Whipped Ricotta

· 15 oz whole milk ricotta cheese

· 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

· 1/4 cup cream cheese

· 1/4 cup honey

· 1/8 tsp. cinnamon

· 1/4 tsp. kosher salt

· 1 tsp. lemon juice

Combine all ingredients in a food processor.

Pancakes

· 2 cups all purpose flour

· 1 tsp. baking powder

· 1/4 tsp. baking soda

· 1/2 tsp. salt

· 1/4 cup granulated sugar

· 1 1/3 cup milk

· 1/4 cup melted butter

· 2 tsp. vanilla

· 1 egg

In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar. Make a well in the center and pour in the milk, egg, vanilla and melted butter. Mix until smooth. Heat a lightly oiled griddle or fry pan over medium heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake. Brown on both sides. Set aside.

Berry Berry Salad

· 1 Tbsp. canola oil

· 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

· 1 Tbsp. honey

· 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon

· Pinch of allspice

· 1 cup strawberries, quartered

· 1 cup blackberries

· 1 cup of blueberries

Mix balsamic vinegar, honey and cinnamon together in a mixing bowl with a wire whip. Slowly drizzle the oil into the mixture, stirring constantly. Toss the berries with the dressing. Set aside.

Assembly:

Add about 2 Tbsp. whipped ricotta to each pancake. Fold over like a taco. Once filled, top with the Berry Berry Salad and drizzle with honey or maple syrup.