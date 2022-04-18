Pancake Tacos from Chef's Market

Jim Hagy from Chef's Market made Pancake Tacos. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.
Pancake Tacos with Whipped Ricotta and Berry Berry Salad
8 servings
Whipped Ricotta
· 15 oz whole milk ricotta cheese
· 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
· 1/4 cup cream cheese
· 1/4 cup honey
· 1/8 tsp. cinnamon
· 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
· 1 tsp. lemon juice
Combine all ingredients in a food processor.
Pancakes
· 2 cups all purpose flour
· 1 tsp. baking powder
· 1/4 tsp. baking soda
· 1/2 tsp. salt
· 1/4 cup granulated sugar
· 1 1/3 cup milk
· 1/4 cup melted butter
· 2 tsp. vanilla
· 1 egg
In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar. Make a well in the center and pour in the milk, egg, vanilla and melted butter. Mix until smooth. Heat a lightly oiled griddle or fry pan over medium heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake. Brown on both sides. Set aside.
Berry Berry Salad
· 1 Tbsp. canola oil
· 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
· 1 Tbsp. honey
· 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon
· Pinch of allspice
· 1 cup strawberries, quartered
· 1 cup blackberries
· 1 cup of blueberries
Mix balsamic vinegar, honey and cinnamon together in a mixing bowl with a wire whip. Slowly drizzle the oil into the mixture, stirring constantly. Toss the berries with the dressing. Set aside.
Assembly:
Add about 2 Tbsp. whipped ricotta to each pancake. Fold over like a taco. Once filled, top with the Berry Berry Salad and drizzle with honey or maple syrup.