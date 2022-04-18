Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Pancake Tacos from Chef's Market

We get an easy recipe from Jim Hagy
Posted at 11:41 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 12:41:38-04

Jim Hagy from Chef's Market made Pancake Tacos. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Pancake Tacos with Whipped Ricotta and Berry Berry Salad

8 servings

Whipped Ricotta

· 15 oz whole milk ricotta cheese

· 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

· 1/4 cup cream cheese

· 1/4 cup honey

· 1/8 tsp. cinnamon

· 1/4 tsp. kosher salt

· 1 tsp. lemon juice

Combine all ingredients in a food processor.

Pancakes

· 2 cups all purpose flour

· 1 tsp. baking powder

· 1/4 tsp. baking soda

· 1/2 tsp. salt

· 1/4 cup granulated sugar

· 1 1/3 cup milk

· 1/4 cup melted butter

· 2 tsp. vanilla

· 1 egg

In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar. Make a well in the center and pour in the milk, egg, vanilla and melted butter. Mix until smooth. Heat a lightly oiled griddle or fry pan over medium heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake. Brown on both sides. Set aside.

Berry Berry Salad

· 1 Tbsp. canola oil

· 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

· 1 Tbsp. honey

· 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon

· Pinch of allspice

· 1 cup strawberries, quartered

· 1 cup blackberries

· 1 cup of blueberries

Mix balsamic vinegar, honey and cinnamon together in a mixing bowl with a wire whip. Slowly drizzle the oil into the mixture, stirring constantly. Toss the berries with the dressing. Set aside.

Assembly:
Add about 2 Tbsp. whipped ricotta to each pancake. Fold over like a taco. Once filled, top with the Berry Berry Salad and drizzle with honey or maple syrup.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018