Pandemic Etiquette

John gave tips on how to handle some of the sticky situations brought on by the pandemic. John's book, How To Be A Gentleman, is available wherever you buy books.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 13:25:21-05
John gave tips on how to handle some of the sticky situations brought on by the pandemic. John's book, How To Be A Gentleman, is available wherever you buy books.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.