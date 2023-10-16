Jim Hagy for Chef’s Market made Parmesan Herb Rolls. Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Chef’s Market Parmesan Herb Rolls

A cherished that has been a fan-favorite for 27 years!

Ingredients:

2 c. butter, melted and cooled to room temperature

2 c. warm water (110 degrees)

1 1/2 tsp dry active yeast

1/4 c. sugar

1 egg, beaten

2.5 TBSP dried chopped chives

1 TBSP dried basil

1 TBSP dried rosemary

1 TBSP dried leaf oregano

2 c. self-rising flour

2 c. plain flour

Grated Parmesan cheese, for topping

Directions:

· Melt butter and set aside to cool.

· Yeast Activation: It is very important to get the temperature of the warm water correct. The yeast will cause the rolls not to rise properly if the water is too hot or not hot enough. In a large mixing bowl, combine the warm water and sugar. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Sprinkle the dry yeast over the warm water and let it sit for 10 minutes, or until the mixture becomes frothy.

· Egg Mixture: Once the yeast is frothy, whisk in the beaten egg into the yeast mixture until well combined.

· Dry Ingredients: In a separate large bowl, whisk well the self-rising flour, plain flour, chopped dried chives, dried basil, dried rosemary, and dried leaf oregano.

· Combine Wet and Dry Ingredients: Gradually add the dry ingredients into the yeast and egg mixture, stirring constantly until you have a wet, sticky dough.

· Add Butter: Slowly stir in the melted and cooled butter into the dough until well incorporated. The dough will be very sticky.

· Let it Rise: Transfer the dough to a large, greased container, covering it with a cloth or plastic wrap. Let it rise in a warm place for 1 hour or until it has doubled in size.

· Chill: After the dough has risen, place the container in the refrigerator and let it rest overnight. This will allow the flavors to develop and make the dough easier to handle.

· Preheat Oven: The next day, preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

· Mold the Dough: Spray a muffin pan with cooking spray. Using a 3 oz ice cream scoop, scoop out the dough and place it into each muffin tin.

· Add Parmesan: Generously sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese on top of each dough-filled muffin tin.

· Bake: Place the muffin pan in the preheated oven and bake for 15 minutes, or until the rolls are golden brown on top and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

· Serve and Enjoy: Remove the rolls from the oven and let them cool in the pan for a few minutes. Then, transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely. These rolls are best served day of. Enjoy them warm with your favorite soup or meal!