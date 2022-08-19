Watch Now
Party For A Cause with Sara Evans

We chat with Sara Evans about the big event
Posted at 11:51 AM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 12:51:13-04

Country music singer Sara Evans talked about performing at the ACM Party for a Cause event along with Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker, Scotty McCreery, and many others on Tuesday, August 23 at Ascend Amphitheater. The party continues Wednesday, August 24 with the ACM Honors being held at the Ryman Auditorium. Tickets are still available at https://www.ticketmaster.com/acm-party-for-a-cause-tickets/artist/2114621.

