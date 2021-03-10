Party Snack Board for TV Viewing Parties

Kirbee Miller showed how to put together a Party Snack Board. Kirbee’s KiNiMi Pop popcorn will be included in the 63rd Grammy Awards gift bags. To place an order for KiNiMi Pop popcorn, visit https://kinimikitchen.com/shop/. Follow @KiNiMiKitchen on all social platforms. The Grammy gift bags were made possible by VALUED 365. To celebrate their BIG GIVE back to MusiCares, VALUED 365 is offering Exclusive Savings Membership for a limited time of 50% OFF. Grab your membership, start saving where you shop, eat, play or travel and help the music community during these difficult times. For more information on VALUED 365, go to www.valued365.com.