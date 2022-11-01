Nationally known design team Brooke and Steve Giannetti gave us a first look at their beautiful new Leiper’s Fork shop and gathering place called Patina Home & Garden. Patina Home & Garden is located at 4149 Old Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064. Store hours are 10am - 5pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and noon-5pm on Sundays. The Housewarming event is Saturday, November 5 from 2pm-5pm. For more information, visit https://www.patinahomegarden.com/