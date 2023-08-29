Patriot Awards at City Winery

Charlie Daniels’ long-time manager David Corlew gave us a preview of the annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards. The 5th Annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner will be held Wednesday, September 13 at 5:30pm at Nashville’s City Winery, 609 Lafayette St, Nashville, TN 37203. All proceeds from the evening will benefit the late Country Music Hall of Fame member’s veterans non-profit, The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project. This year’s Charlie Daniels Patriot Award recipients are legendary country star Lee Greenwood, Hunt Brothers Pizza and Operation Song founders Bob Regan, and Don Goodman. Former recipients Chris Young and Darryl Worley are set to perform. For more information, visit www.thecharliedanielsjourneyhomeproject.org.

