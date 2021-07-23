Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House made Peach and Whiskey Cobbler. (see recipe below) For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Peach and Whiskey Cobbler

Serves 4-6.

3 ½-4 cups sliced fresh peaches or frozen peaches, thawed

1/3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 tbsp tapioca flour

¼ cup Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

2 tsp orange zest

1 tbsp fresh orange juice

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp kosher salt

1/8 tsp nutmeg

Cinnamon Sugar Puffs

½ pkg frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 tbsp sugar

¼ tsp cinnamon

1 egg, beaten

In a bowl, toss together peaches, brown sugar, tapioca flour, whiskey, orange zest and juice, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg.

In an 8 inch enamel-coated skillet or stainless skillet, cook peach mixture over medium heat, stirring often, until thickened, starts to boil and peaches reach desired softness, 2 to 5 minutes (will take longer if you used frozen peaches). Remove from heat and let cool for 10 minutes. Arrange Cinnamon Puffs on top and serve warm.

Directions for Cinnamon Sugar Puffs:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place oven rack below center line of oven. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

On a lightly floured surface, unroll puff pastry sheet. Using cookie cutter (1 1/2 inch size) cut 24 circles and place on prepared pan at least 1 inch apart.

In a small bowl, combine sugar and cinnamon. Brush pastry circles with beaten egg and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.

Bake until dry and golden brown, about 10 minutes. Arrange Puffs on top of peaches. Serve warm or at room temperature. Delicious with ice cream, too.