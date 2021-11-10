Peanut Butter Pie from Loveless Cafe

Scott Peck from Loveless Café made a Peanut Butter Pie. You’ll find the recipe in the new cookbook, A Taste of the Loveless Café, which is available on-site in Hams & Jams and online at www.store.lovelesscafe.com/collections/all/products/a-taste-of-the-loveless-cafe-cookbook Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221. For more information, visit www.lovelesscafe.com.
PEANUT BUTTER PIE
Serves 8
Peanut butter purists rejoice, this pie is for you! Forget jelly. Here, the lovable spread takes center stage, packing in peanutty goodness.
Ingredients
Chocolate pie crust
- 4 1/2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 cup chocolate cookie crumbs
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 1 tablespoon peanuts, chopped
Pie filling
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 1/8 cups creamy peanut butter
- 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar, sifted
- 3/4 cup sweetened condensed milk
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons peanuts, chopped
Fresh whipped cream
- 1 1/3 cups heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
Steps
MAKE PIE CRUST
- Blend butter, chocolate cookie crumbs, sugar and peanuts in a medium-sized bowl.
- Press mixture into a 9-inch pie plate.
MAKE PIE FILLING
- In a chilled stand mixer bowl, combine heavy cream, sugar and vanilla, whipping at medium speed until stiff peaks form. Set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, blend cream cheese and peanut butter together with an electric mixer. Add confectioners' sugar, sweetened condensed milk and vanilla. Mix well then fold in whipped heavy cream.
- Pour into prepared crust and refrigerate at least two hours before serving. Top pie with fresh whipped cream and garnish with chopped peanuts.