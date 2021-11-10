Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Peanut Butter Pie from Loveless Cafe

items.[0].videoTitle
The Loveless Cafe shares with us a no bake recipe
Posted at 12:00 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 13:00:19-05

Scott Peck from Loveless Café made a Peanut Butter Pie. You’ll find the recipe in the new cookbook, A Taste of the Loveless Café, which is available on-site in Hams & Jams and online at www.store.lovelesscafe.com/collections/all/products/a-taste-of-the-loveless-cafe-cookbook Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221. For more information, visit www.lovelesscafe.com.

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

Serves 8

Peanut butter purists rejoice, this pie is for you! Forget jelly. Here, the lovable spread takes center stage, packing in peanutty goodness.

Ingredients

Chocolate pie crust

  • 4 1/2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 cup chocolate cookie crumbs
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon peanuts, chopped

Pie filling

  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 1/8 cups creamy peanut butter
  • 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar, sifted
  • 3/4 cup sweetened condensed milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons peanuts, chopped

Fresh whipped cream

  • 1 1/3 cups heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Steps

MAKE PIE CRUST

  1. Blend butter, chocolate cookie crumbs, sugar and peanuts in a medium-sized bowl. 
  2. Press mixture into a 9-inch pie plate.

MAKE PIE FILLING

  1. In a chilled stand mixer bowl, combine heavy cream, sugar and vanilla, whipping at medium speed until stiff peaks form. Set aside.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, blend cream cheese and peanut butter together with an electric mixer. Add confectioners' sugar, sweetened condensed milk and vanilla. Mix well then fold in whipped heavy cream.
  3. Pour into prepared crust and refrigerate at least two hours before serving. Top pie with fresh whipped cream and garnish with chopped peanuts. 

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018