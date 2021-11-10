Peanut Butter Pie from Loveless Cafe

Scott Peck from Loveless Café made a Peanut Butter Pie. You’ll find the recipe in the new cookbook, A Taste of the Loveless Café, which is available on-site in Hams & Jams and online at www.store.lovelesscafe.com/collections/all/products/a-taste-of-the-loveless-cafe-cookbook Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221. For more information, visit www.lovelesscafe.com.

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

Serves 8

Peanut butter purists rejoice, this pie is for you! Forget jelly. Here, the lovable spread takes center stage, packing in peanutty goodness.

Ingredients

Chocolate pie crust

4 1/2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 cup chocolate cookie crumbs

3 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon peanuts, chopped

Pie filling

1/2 cup heavy cream

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 1/8 cups creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup confectioners' sugar, sifted

3/4 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons peanuts, chopped

Fresh whipped cream

1 1/3 cups heavy cream

2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Steps

MAKE PIE CRUST

Blend butter, chocolate cookie crumbs, sugar and peanuts in a medium-sized bowl. Press mixture into a 9-inch pie plate.

MAKE PIE FILLING