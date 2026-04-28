Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Pearl Diver Offers a Tropical Escape in East Nashville

Come with us to Pearl Diver, a tropical bar known for its drinks and food influenced by the founder's many travels!
Come with us to Pearl Diver, a tropical bar known for its drinks and food influenced by the founder's many travels!
Pearl Diver Offers a Tropical Escape in East Nashville
Posted
and last updated

Come with us to Pearl Diver, a tropical bar known for its drinks and food influenced by the founder's many travels! From banana flavored drinks, to their poke tacos, Pearl Diver offers the feeling of a tropical escape right here in East Nashville! To visit, you can find them at 1008 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206.

Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes