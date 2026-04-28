Come with us to Pearl Diver, a tropical bar known for its drinks and food influenced by the founder's many travels! From banana flavored drinks, to their poke tacos, Pearl Diver offers the feeling of a tropical escape right here in East Nashville! To visit, you can find them at 1008 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206.
Pearl Diver Offers a Tropical Escape in East Nashville
Come with us to Pearl Diver, a tropical bar known for its drinks and food influenced by the founder's many travels!
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