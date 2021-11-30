Pentatonix Christmas Special

Matt Sallee, Scott Hoying and Kevin Olusola from the award-winning acapella group Pentatonix talked about their new Christmas album, a TV special and upcoming tour. The new Pentatonix holiday album, Evergreen is available now. The award-winning quintet is starring in BYUtv’s annual Christmas Under the Stars Concert Special, premiering Sunday, December 5. For more information, visit https://www.byutv.org/.