Abby Stewart and Kelsey Knott owners of The Spark Collection showed examples of their permanent jewelry (the jewelry is welded together while being worn so that it is unable to be removed). The Spark Collection is a new business that offers permanent welded jewelry with 14 karat gold chains to choose from to use as bracelets, anklets, rings, or necklaces. You can get your permanent jewelry by attending a pop- up shop in town or hosting a private party for you or your friends! For Nashville pop-up location and dates click here: https://linktr.ee/thesparkcollection. For information on how to host a private Spark Collection jewelry party visit, https://thesparkcollection.com/pages/host-a-private-party-nashville.

