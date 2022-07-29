Perry's Steakhouse Shares Tips for Cooking Fish on the Grill

Chef Rick Moonen from Perry's Steakhouse shared a recipe for Cedar Plank Redfish with Basil Pesto + tips for grilling fish. (see recipe below) Perry's Steakhouse and Grille is located at 5028 Aspen Grove Dr, Franklin, TN 37067. For more information and reservations, visit www.perryssteakhouse.com

Tips for grilling fish:

Step 1: Choose the freshest fish possible, with firm texture and no fishy odor

Step 2: Ensure your grill is nice and hot and don’t forget to bring your fish to room temperature

Step 3: Brush fish on both sides with good quality extra virgin olive oil

Step 4: When it comes to seasoning, don’t be afraid to use more than salt and pepper, like dried garlic, onion powder, even Cajun seasoning

Step 5: Place fish on a cedar plank and cook over indirect heat on your grill till fish flakes easily with a fork

Step 6: If cooking in the oven, blacken cedar plank over an open flame, then bake fish at 450 for 8-10 minutes

Step 7: Top with Basil Pesto (recipe below) and balsamic vinegar reduction

Basil Pesto

Yields 3 Cups

Ingredients:

4 Cups Packed Fresh Basil, chopped

1/2 Cup Italian Parsley, chopped

1/2 Cup Parmesan, grated

1/2 Cup Pecorino Romano, grated

1/2 Cup Pine Nuts, toasted

1 TBSP Garlic Fresh, minced

1 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 Cup Grapeseed Oil

1 Tsp Kosher Salt

1 Tsp Black Pepper

Method:

1. Boil salted water in a medium saucepan.

2. Blanch the basil and parsley for 10 seconds

3. Remove basil and parsley and shock in ice bath.

4. Place basil and parsley on paper towel and pat dry

5. In a Vitamix or blender, combine the basil, parsley, cheeses, pine nuts, garlic, salt and pepper. Puree on high speed and slowly add the oils. Incorporate until a smooth paste.

6. Place in container to store in refrigerator.

