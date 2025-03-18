Pet Allergies: How to Help Your Furry Friends

Spring is in the air, and that means allergy season is upon us. But did you know that our four-legged friends can also suffer from seasonal allergies?

Dr. Prior explains that dogs can experience many of the same allergy symptoms as humans, including constant itching, sneezing, and paw licking. These allergies can be triggered by a variety of environmental factors like pollen, dust mites, and even a single flea bite. He stresses the importance of using a good preventative flea and tick medication to avoid this common allergy trigger.

When it comes to treatment, Dr. Prior advises pet owners to talk to their veterinarian about the best antihistamine options, as some are more effective than others for dogs. He also recommends bathing pets regularly, especially after they've been outdoors, to wash off pollen and other allergens. Simple solutions like wiping down their paws can also provide relief.

Contact your local veterinarian if you have any questions about your pet's health!

