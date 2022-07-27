Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Picking the Perfect Instrument for Your Child

We learn more about the best instruments for kids who may be taking music classes at school
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 12:57:38-04

Jennifer Lantz from Bandwagon Music & Repair gave tips on how parents can help their child select a music instrument for the school band. For more information you can find Bandwagon Music & Repair online at https://bandwagonmusicandrepair.com/. They are located at 7639 HWY 70S Nashville TN 37221.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018