Picking the Perfect Instrument for Your Child

Jennifer Lantz from Bandwagon Music & Repair gave tips on how parents can help their child select a music instrument for the school band. For more information you can find Bandwagon Music & Repair online at https://bandwagonmusicandrepair.com/. They are located at 7639 HWY 70S Nashville TN 37221.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 12:57:38-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.