Picking the Perfect Pots for Your House Plants

Kimberly Daft owner of Lawrence & Clarke Cacti Co. gave tips on choosing pots to best fit specific varieties of plants. Lawrence & Clarke Cacti Co. is located at 2003 Old Hickory Blvd, Old Hickory TN 37138. For more information, visit https://www.lccactico.com/ or call (615) 357-0827. Follow @lccactico on Instagram.
Posted at 12:20 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 13:20:28-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.