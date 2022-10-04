Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Picking the Perfect Pots for Your House Plants

We find out which types of pots work best for indoor plants.
Posted at 12:20 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 13:20:28-04

Kimberly Daft owner of Lawrence & Clarke Cacti Co. gave tips on choosing pots to best fit specific varieties of plants. Lawrence & Clarke Cacti Co. is located at 2003 Old Hickory Blvd, Old Hickory TN 37138. For more information, visit https://www.lccactico.com/ or call (615) 357-0827. Follow @lccactico on Instagram.

