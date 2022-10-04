Picking the Perfect Pots for Your House Plants

Kimberly Daft owner of Lawrence & Clarke Cacti Co. gave tips on choosing pots to best fit specific varieties of plants. Lawrence & Clarke Cacti Co. is located at 2003 Old Hickory Blvd, Old Hickory TN 37138. For more information, visit https://www.lccactico.com/ or call (615) 357-0827. Follow @lccactico on Instagram.