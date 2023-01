Pilates Exercises for Scoliosis & Back Pain

Pilates instructor and author Erin Myers showed exercises that can be done at home to help with Scoliosis and back pain. For more information, visit https://spiralspine.com/ or call (615) 891-7118. Spiral Spine Pilates Studio is located at 1804 Williamson Ct. #106 & 107 Brentwood, TN 37027. Erin's book "I Have Scoliosis, Now What?" is available on Amazon at, https://www.amazon.com/I-Have-Scoliosis-Now-What/dp/B0B1FXXLGW/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1CZDKBUZC8AG3&keywords=i+have+scoliosis+now+what&qid=1674225024&sprefix=I+Have+Scol%2Caps%2C77&sr=8-1. Follow Erin on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/spiral_spine/.