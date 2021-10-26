Executive Chef Kevin Spencer from JWB Grill at Margaritaville Hotel Nashville made Pimiento Cheese Hushpuppies with Green Chili Jam. Try this dish at the JWB Grill at Margaritaville Hotel Nashville 425 Rep. John Lewis Way S 1st floor, Nashville, TN 37203. For more information, visit www.margaritavillehotelnashville.com.

Pimento Hushpuppies with Green Chili Jam

Prep Time: 15 min.

Cook Time: 3-5 min.

Yields: 45 2 oz. Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

3 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

3 ½ cups heirloom cornmeal (Ex. Jimmy red, yellow Dent corn)

2 1/8 tsp baking powder

3 tbsp sugar

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

3 tbsp salt

2 tsp garlic powder

1 ½ tsp onion powder

4 eggs beaten

4 cups buttermilk

2 onions grated

3 cups pimento cheese

12 tbsp cold butter cut into small dice

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper for serving

Preparation

Combine flour, cornmeal, baking powder, sugar and all spices in a medium mixing bowl. In another medium mixing bowl, combine egg, buttermilk and grated onion.

Fold wet ingredients into dry and mix until just combined. Then carefully fold in the cold butter and pimento cheese.

Using a 2oz ice cream scoop, form balls and drop them into the hot oil. Cook for about three - five minutes or until golden brown all over. Remove from oil and drain on paper towels for two minutes. Season with salt and pepper before serving. Three hushpuppies per order.

Green Chili Jam

Prep Time: 20 min.

Cook Time: 1 hour

Yields: 32 oz

5 lbs jalapenos, stems removed

1 cup sorghum syrup

¼ cup Sugar

2 shallots diced

5 clove garlic sliced

2 cup Old Smokey Mango Habanero Moonshine

¼ cup lemon juice

1 ½ qt water

2 tbsp blended oil (Canola/Olive 75/25)

Kosher salt to taste

Preparation

Heat small shallow pan over medium high heat on the stove. Add the oil and allow to heat up – you don’t want it to smoke. Add the garlic and sauté briefly, can brown slightly. Reduce heat to a medium and add the shallots. Sauté till translucent. Add the jalapenos, sauté till the skins start to blister. Deglaze with moonshine (be careful and try not to let the alcohol hit open flame, it will ignite). Raise the heat up to medium high. Add remaining ingredients except for the kosher salt and bring to a simmer. Allow to simmer till water is reduced out and the liquid in the pot thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon. The jalapenos should be off-green color and extremely tender. Remove from heat in batches, place ingredients into a food processor. Blend till all ingredients are smooth and fully incorporated. Get a mixing bowl to place each batch in. Once done with the food processor step and all the jam is in the mixing bowl, season with salt until you have full flavor, it doesn’t fall flat on your palate and you get all flavors across your palate. Place into a container, label, date and reserve in the fridge for up to 7 days.