Pina Colada Smoothie

We get the recipe from Erika Schlick
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 12:36:03-04

Cookbook author Erika Schlick made a Pina Colada Smoothie. You can find more of Erika’s paleo-friendly recipes at www.trailtohealth.com.

Ingredients
8 ounces frozen pineapple
1 frozen banana
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 cup coconut milk
1 cup ice
Water as needed


Directions
1. Put all the ingredients in a high speed blender and combine. Pour into a large glass jar.

2. Garnish with fresh pineapple and mint.

* I find the fruit is sweet enough but if you want more sweetness add some honey or maple syrup.
If you want to get festive with this smoothie you can add some rum.

