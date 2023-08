Pinky Ring Pizza is brining their unique pies to the Madison area! They have their own take on a Nashville Hot Chicken, called the Madison Hot Pickle Pizza that is a crowd favorite!

https://www.pinkyringpizza.com/

414 Gallatin Pike South, Nashville, TN 37115

615-481-7693

@pinkyringpizza

HOURS

Tuesday - Saturday: 11am-8pm

Sunday: 12pm-7pm

Monday: Closed