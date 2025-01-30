Plan any event in 10 days or less with the author of "Plan-Less"

Author, Suzanne Sawyers is helping YOU plan any event in 10-days or less! She joins us with details on her newest book, "Plan-Less"!
Suzanne Sawyers’ books can be purchased on Amazon in paperback and kindle or from her website -www.eventsbysas.com.
