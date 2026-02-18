Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Playmakers Nashville launches program to elevate women in sports!

Playmakers Nashville, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, today announced the launch of its membership program designed to support and advance women working in sports across Middle Tennessee. The organization is the first of its kind in the region dedicated exclusively to creating a structured ecosystem for women at every stage of their sports careers.

Founded by industry veterans Erin Ryder and Emma May-Bradley, who bring over 45 years of combined experience in sports marketing, operations, and production, Playmakers Nashville was created to meet a growing demand for meaningful connection, professional development, and representation in the sports industry.

Membership is now open. For more information on membership or to join Playmakers Nashville, visit www.playmakersnashville.org [playmakersnashville.org] or email info@playmakersnashville.org.

