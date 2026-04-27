Plugged In: 3rd Annual King of the Craw

Welcome to King of the Craw—our annual celebration of Southern flavor, community pride, and friendly competition! Enjoy a crawfish boil, fish fry, and good times, all while supporting youth sports, mentorship, and our upcoming nonprofit daycare.

Sat, May 09|4:00 PM – 9:30 PM Robertson County Fair Association

4635 US-41, Springfield, TN 37172, USA

https://www.sccacookoffs.com/event-details/3rd-annual-king-of-the-craw

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by King of the Craw. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.