Plugged In: AWAKE Nashville short film screening of One Bad Break

In today's Plugged In, we talk with AWAKE Nashville about their upcoming short film screening of One Bad Break.

Starring award-winning actor Cameron Arnett, the film was written and produced by Natalie Ruffino Wilson and Kyler Wilson in partnership with the Nashville Filmmakers Guild’s StoryGive Project. One Bad Break tells a humbling and deeply human story of how a single unforeseen hardship can unravel stability for a senior living on a fixed income, revealing just how fragile housing security can be in a rapidly growing city.

Through compelling storytelling, the film reflects AWAKE Nashville’s mission to mitigate displacement and create sustainable affordable housing solutions for seniors who deserve to age in place with dignity.

As a part of the event, AWAKE Nashville will host a networking mixer including a complimentary charcuterie spread provided by B'yond Events & Catering, red-carpet photo opportunities, premiere film screening, followed by a post-screening panel moderated by Hannah McDonald of NewsChannel 5. She will sit down with leaders in government, affordable housing, and public policy to explore long-term, collaborative solutions to meet the growing affordable housing needs of seniors in our community.

The Franklin Theatre is located at 419 Main Street in Historic Downtown Franklin.

7PM-7:30PM - Networking Mixer

7:45PM - Short Film Screening

8:30PM - 9PM - Panel Discussion

Get tickets here

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