Plugged In: Band As One Nashville: Concert for the Cure

Trisha Yearwood and Friends Band as One: Concert for a Cure is back for a second year! The concert will be held at the Grand Ole Opry Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Band As One Nashville is Komen’s largest benefit concert, powered by a dedicated network of volunteers, donors and sponsors. Susan G. Komen is funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. By partnering with Komen, you’re joining the fight to end breast cancer forever.

Get tickets here www.komen.org/bandasone

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <Susan G Komen>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.