Plugged In: Blood Law

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Blood Law, PLLC. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

Blood Law has recently opened their new office in Franklin. They are ready to put your family first and protect what matters most to you.

You can find their two locations at:



1108 McKennie Ave Ste 244, Nashville TN 37206

3325 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 101, Franklin, TN 37067

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THEIR WORK OR VISIT THEIR WEBSITE HERE.