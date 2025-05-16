Plugged In: Buddy Allen Carpet One and KIBA Studios empower you to start your next home project!

Buddy Allen Carpet One and KIBA Studios will educate and empower you to start your next kitchen or home project! They want you to remodel with confidence!
18 months Special Financing - Subject to credit approval. Minimum monthly payments required.
Buddy Allen Carpet Home & KIBA Studios
615-883-3289
2405 Lebanon Pike
Nashville, TN 37214
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <Buddy Allen Carpet One and KIBA Studios>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.