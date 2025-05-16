Plugged In: Buddy Allen Carpet One and KIBA Studios empower you to start your next home project!

Watch Now
Buddy Allen Carpet One and KIBA Studios empower you to start your next home project!

Plugged In Buddy Allen Carpet One &amp; KIBA Studios
Buddy Allen Carpet One and KIBA Studios will educate and empower you to start your next kitchen or home project! They want you to remodel with confidence!
18 months Special Financing - Subject to credit approval. Minimum monthly payments required.
Buddy Allen Carpet Home & KIBA Studios
615-883-3289
2405 Lebanon Pike
Nashville, TN 37214

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <Buddy Allen Carpet One and KIBA Studios>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
