Plugged In: Caring for Caregivers

We learn more from Mental Health America of the Midsouth
Posted at 11:48 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 12:48:16-04

In today’s Plugged In, Certified Dementia Specialist Lynn Wood talked about how the Caregiver Support Program at Mental Health America of the Midsouth focuses on caring for the caregiver. To learn more, go to https://mhamidsouth.org/. This segment is paid for by Mental Health America of the Midsouth.

