Plugged In: Catch POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance at Gaylord Opryland this season!

The razzle-dazzle of Broadway meets the magic and spectacle of cirque in the exclusive Nashville premiere of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance.

The show will host its exclusive residency in Nashville inside the resort’s Tennessee Ballroom Theater. This once-in-a-lifetime immersive cirque holiday show and experience was created by acclaimed Broadway Director and Cirque Dreams founder, Neil Goldberg.

Adapted from the 20-time award-winning book and television special, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance transports audiences of all ages into an exhilarating journey of three best friends who learn music, magic, and circus skills at a secret university. To spread their astonishing lessons throughout the holiday season, the trio embark on a thrilling adventure that will have you on the edge-of -your seats.

The show features an extraordinary cast of 26 performers including acrobats, magicians, singers and dancers in over 100 breathtaking costumes performing gravity-defying circus feats, spellbinding magic and Broadway theatrics, with an exciting grand appearance by Santa.

Before the show begins, ticket holders can stroll through the POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance Immersive Universe - an interactive holiday wonderland filled with sparkling lights, remarkable decorations, story characters, and pop-up magical performances. Glistening reindeer, colossal candy canes, towering nutcrackers, an 18-foot Gingerbread man, and more are surrounded by holiday trees and imaginative Christmas displays, creating unforgettable family memories.

