Plugged In: Cheryl Kramer Kaye talks beauty trends!

Beauty writer Cheryl Kramer Kaye tells us about the shift towards more a natural look, and findings revealed in a new report from Allergan Aesthetics: The Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Fillers Report.

to learn more visit

https://www.allerganaesthetics.com/naturally-you

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <Cheryl Kramer Kaye>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.