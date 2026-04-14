Plugged In: Cheryl Kramer Kaye talks beauty trends!

Beauty writer Cheryl Kramer Kaye tells us about the shift towards more a natural look, and findings revealed in a new report from Allergan Aesthetics: The Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Fillers Report.
to learn more visit
https://www.allerganaesthetics.com/naturally-you
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Beauty writer Cheryl Kramer Kaye tells us about the shift towards more a natural look, and findings revealed in a new report from Allergan Aesthetics: The Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Fillers Report.