Plugged In: Community Lunch at Scarritt Bennett Center

In today's Plugged In, Scarritt Bennett Center is here to tell us about their community lunch and how you can get a free lunch!
1027 18th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212
https://scarrittbennett.org/
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Scarritt Bennett Center. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.
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In today's Plugged In, Scarritt Bennett Center is here to tell us about their community lunch and how you can get a free lunch!