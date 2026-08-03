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Plugged In: Dr. Cory Aplin with Optimal Body teaches us about metabolic friction and how to fix it

Plugged In Optimal Body
Plugged In Optimal Body
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If you’ve been trying to lose weight and it’s just not working… it’s probably not your fault.
Dr. Cory Aplin of Optimal Body says it could be something called “metabolic friction” — and once you fix it, the weight finally comes off.
National weight loss expert Dr. Cory Aplin joins us with more.

(615) 808 - 7881
visit myoptimalbody.com to learn more and get a free virtual assessment

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <Optimal Body>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

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