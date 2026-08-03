Plugged In: Dr. Cory Aplin with Optimal Body teaches us about metabolic friction and how to fix it

If you’ve been trying to lose weight and it’s just not working… it’s probably not your fault.

Dr. Cory Aplin of Optimal Body says it could be something called “metabolic friction” — and once you fix it, the weight finally comes off.

National weight loss expert Dr. Cory Aplin joins us with more.

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visit myoptimalbody.com to learn more and get a free virtual assessment

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <Optimal Body>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

