Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Plugged In: Fortis Institute Surgical Technology Program

Today we're in Cookeville visiting the Fortis Institute to learn more about their surgical technology program.
Today we're in Cookeville visiting the Fortis Institute to learn more about their surgical technology program.
Plugged In: Fortis Institute Surgical Technology Program
Posted
and last updated

Today we're in Cookeville visiting the Fortis Institute to learn more about their surgical technology program. Fortis equips healthcare professionals in a variety of ways, enabling them to leave a positive impact on the communities they serve. To learn more about Fortis Institute and the programs they offer, visit https://www.fortis.edu .

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Fortis Institute. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes