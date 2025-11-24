In today's Plugged In, FrankTown Festival of Lights returns to Franklin for it's 8th year! Learn what you and the family can expect this year!
https://franktownsfestivaloflights.com/
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <FrankTown Festival of Lights>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.
Posted
In today's Plugged In, FrankTown Festival of Lights returns to Franklin for it's 8th year! Learn what you and the family can expect this year!
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.