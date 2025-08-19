Plugged In: Have fun with the family at Anakeesta!

Anakeesta is an award-winning mountaintop adventure park located 600 feet above downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Anakeesta spans over 70 acres of pristine mountain terrain, offering breathtaking views, exhilarating attractions, and deeply immersive natural experiences for guests of all ages. From the moment visitors ascend the mountain, they are transported into a world that celebrates the magic, wonder, and beauty of the Smoky Mountains.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <Anakeesta>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.