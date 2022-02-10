Plugged In: Home Expo

Spring will be here before you know it, so it's time to get your home ready inside and out. Kevin Sanders from Wilson Bank & Trust gave us details on the Southern Home & Garden Expo. The 2022 Southern Home & Garden Expo is Friday, February 11 from 4pm-8pm and Saturday, February 12 from 9am-5pm at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, located at 945 East Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon, TN. Admission is free! For more information, visit www.wbthomegardenexpo.com or call (615) 444-2265. This segment is paid for by Wilson Bank & Trust.