Plugged In: International Overdose Awareness Day

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

Join the ROPS (Regional Overdose Prevention Specialists) Team on August 29th to honor loved ones who’ve lost their lives to overdoses, to examine and break stigma, explore recovery resources, and learn how to save a life! The purpose of the "Seen. Loved. Honored" event is to honor those who have died by overdose while highlighting hope, forgiveness, peace, love and compassion for those left behind. For more information, visit StarsNashville.org