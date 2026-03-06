Plugged In: Loden Vision Centers

In today's Plugged In, we chat with Loden Vision Centers Nashville's LASIK & Cataract surgery experts.
5 Convenient Locations: Nashville, Goodlettsville, Gallatin, Smyrna, and Paris, TN.
615-859-3937
lodenvision.com
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <Loden Vision Centers>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.
Posted
In today's Plugged In, we chat with Loden Vision Centers Nashville's LASIK & Cataract surgery experts.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.