Plugged In: May is Mental Health Month

May is Mental Health Month and MHA of the Midsouth is showing their support for our Older Adult Community and their Caregivers through their annual virtual aging conference.

They want to remind the community that mental health support is vital at every age and stage of life.

The conference is called “Stronger Together: Choice, Connection, and Community in Aging?”

you can find out more at https://mhamidsouth.org/

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by MHA of the Midsouth. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.