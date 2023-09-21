Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Plugged In: MHA of the Midsouth

We learn more about the organization
Posted at 11:45 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 12:45:24-04

Mental Health America of the Midsouth is an educational mental health non profit serving middle and west Tennessee that aims to improve the lives of persons living with mental health challenges by advocating for improved public policy, educating health service providers, and connecting individuals to the right. Mental Health America of the MidSouth Website: www.MHAMIDSOUTH.org

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018