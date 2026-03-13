Plugged In: Moosic City Dairy Dash is fun for the whole family!

This is a running/walking event that is fun for the entire family! We learn more about the 2026 Moosic City Dairy Dash!

https://moosiccitydairydash.raceroster.com/?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=23580766773&gbraid=0AAAABCF5X3ywxNjTjwK1miTEFr6bpbW1S&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIj4e59qqdkwMV7ROtBh2YyCL5EAAYASAAEgK-SvD_BwE