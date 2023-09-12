Mental health is on everyone’s radar these days, it has been since the pandemic. Suicide is also a problem in Tennessee: it’s the 11th leading cause of death overall, and the third leading cause of death for young Tennesseans. In today’s Plugged In, Nashville Out of the Darkness Walk co-founder Josh Easler talked about the mission of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Tennessee and the Walk. Nashvillians will be coming together to walk and raise awareness for suicide prevention at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention “Nashville Out of the Darkness Walk” on Sunday, October 29 at Centennial Park. Registration and pre-Walk activities begin at 12pm, the Walk begins at 2pm and will end at 4pm. For more information on the Walk, go to https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=9449 or https://afsp.org/. This Segment is Paid for By: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.